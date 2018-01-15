Kashmir: Six JeM militants neutralised as infiltration bid foiled in Dulanja-Uri sector

A senior police official said recovery of arms and ammunition from the four militants indicate that they had planned a fidayeen attack. (representative image) A senior police official said recovery of arms and ammunition from the four militants indicate that they had planned a fidayeen attack. (representative image)

A total of six Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants, who were attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory, were on Monday killed in Dulanja-Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, Director General of Police S P Vaid said four JeM militants were killed.

The militants were neutralised in a joint operation launched by the Jammy and Kashmir Police, Army and the CAPF.

A senior police official said recovery of arms and ammunition from the militants indicate that they had planned a fidayeen attack.

On December 31, militants had stormed a paramilitary training centre at Lethpora in South Kashmir in the wee hours and killed four CRPF personnel while three others received injuries.

