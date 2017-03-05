Kashmir: Four children injured in explosion

The official said preliminary investigations suggest that the children were fiddling with an explosive which they had found in the field. The official said preliminary investigations suggest that the children were fiddling with an explosive which they had found in the field.

Four children were injured today in an explosion in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said. A group of children were playing in the fields at Pazalpora in Sopore town, 52 kms from here, when an explosion took place there, a police official said.

Four children were injured in the explosion, he said adding the injured have been taken to a hospital. The official said preliminary investigations suggest that the children were fiddling with an explosive which they had found in the field.