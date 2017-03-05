Latest news
  • Kashmir: Four children injured in explosion

Kashmir: Four children injured in explosion

Four children were injured in the explosion, he said adding the injured have been taken to a hospital.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:March 5, 2017 12:03 pm
police seize truck, police seize truck in Kashmir, trucks with arms seized in Kashmir, LOC, URI, Terrorists arms seized, Kashmir police, indian express news The official said preliminary investigations suggest that the children were fiddling with an explosive which they had found in the field.

Four children were injured today in an explosion in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said. A group of children were playing in the fields at Pazalpora in Sopore town, 52 kms from here, when an explosion took place there, a police official said.

Four children were injured in the explosion, he said adding the injured have been taken to a hospital. The official said preliminary investigations suggest that the children were fiddling with an explosive which they had found in the field.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 05: Latest News