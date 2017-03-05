Kashmir: Four children injured in explosion

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:March 5, 2017 12:03 pm
Four children were injured today in an explosion in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said. A group of children were playing in the fields at Pazalpora in Sopore town, 52 kms from here, when an explosion took place there, a police official said.
Four children were injured in the explosion, he said adding the injured have been taken to a hospital. The official said preliminary investigations suggest that the children were fiddling with an explosive which they had found in the field.