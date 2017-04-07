Kashmir floods: Water level in Jhelum river recedes bringing relief to people

Incessant rain and untimely snowfall in the plains caused a flood-like situation in Jahangir chowk Srinagar. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi Incessant rain and untimely snowfall in the plains caused a flood-like situation in Jahangir chowk Srinagar. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

Water level in river Jhelum has begun receding early Friday morning, bringing relief to thousands in the Valley. With little or no rainfall since midnight, the fear of flooding in the region has reduced and officials are hopeful the water level in Jhelum’s tributaries will quickly recede as well.

At Sangam, the water level started receding at about 3 am this morning but at Ram Munshi Bagh, in Srinagar city, it was still high, with hopes that it would reduce by noon.

The highest water level at Sangam was recorded at 22.10 feet at 2.00 am while it was 21.70 feet at 7.00 am, a government official said, adding that water level in tributaries like Veishov, Rambiara and Lidder streams has receded substantially in the past six hours.

On Thursday, the water level in river Jhelum had crossed the ‘flood declaration’ mark at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar. This prompted government officials to set up an emergency control centre. At least 17 people stranded in the flood were rescued in Poonch and a woman was killed in lightning in Rajouri.

