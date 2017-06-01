Kashmir: Encounter underway in Sopore area

The encounter comes barely a week after Sabzar Bhatt, Burhan Wani’s successor was gunned down and six other militants were killed in a separate incident. The encounter comes barely a week after Sabzar Bhatt, Burhan Wani’s successor was gunned down and six other militants were killed in a separate incident.

An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Nathi Pora area of Sopore in Kashmir, news agency ANI report. At least 1 to 2 militants are suspected to be present in the area. The encounter comes barely a week after Sabzar Bhatt, Burhan Wani’s successor was gunned down and six other militants were killed in a separate incident.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

