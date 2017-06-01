Kashmir: Encounter underway in Sopore area

Latest News
Kashmir encounter: At least 1 to 2 militants are suspected to be present in the area.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 1, 2017 4:52 am
kashmir, kashmir encounter, kashmir news, kashmir sopore, kashmir militants, sabzar bhatt, burhan wani, india news, kashmir news The encounter comes barely a week after Sabzar Bhatt, Burhan Wani’s successor was gunned down and six other militants were killed in a separate incident.

An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Nathi Pora area of Sopore in Kashmir, news agency ANI report. At least 1 to 2 militants are suspected to be present in the area. The encounter comes barely a week after Sabzar Bhatt, Burhan Wani’s successor was gunned down and six other militants were killed in a separate incident.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

    Pooristan is a tiny pimp state has backers thus a clever policy must be formulated. There are just about 6 million people in Kashmir and many pro-India thus what we need is to place more troops in the Valley, pre-empt moves of terrorists by better intelligence. Also, our media must play a good role. Our Army is a professional one and General Rawat a great general thus the Indian Forces are compassionate yet tough force. Look at the state of affairs in the brutal state China they are cutting the beards of Muslims and massacring Muslims yet the Jewish controlled media protects China. BBC also is bringing up the so-called Kashmir issue while they should be highlighting brutal China.
