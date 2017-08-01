Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Pulwama

Pulwama encounter: Two-three militants are believed to be trapped. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) Pulwama encounter: Two-three militants are believed to be trapped. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district early Tuesday morning, PTI quoted a police officer as saying. Two-three militants are believed to be trapped and gunshots were heard during the search operation by security forces in Hakripora village of the district, ANI reported.

The police also said, “Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in Hakripora village of Pulwama, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.”

The militants opened fired during the operation, prompting retaliation from the forces which triggered a gunbattle, he said. The encounter is underway.

More details awaited

