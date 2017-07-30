Kashmir encounter: Two militants killed in Pulwama, operation underway

The encounter is still going on in the Tahab area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kahsmir. (Source: Google Maps) The encounter is still going on in the Tahab area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kahsmir. (Source: Google Maps)

Two militants were killed early on Sunday in an encounter between security forces and militants in Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir. News agency PTI reported the a cordon and search operation is currently underway in the Tahab area.

The police said they received information on Saturday night about the presence of militants in the area. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants has not been ascertained yet.

In the recent times, the Valley is witnessing an increased number of militant attacks. On Thursday, militants targeted an Army patrol in Shopian district in Srinagar.

More details awaited.

