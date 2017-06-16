Latest News
Kashmir encounter: Security forces engage terrorists in Kulgam’s Arwani village

Kashmir encounter: Heavy firing underway in Kulgam's Arwani village as security forces cordon off the area

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 16, 2017 10:53 am
kashmir, kashmir encounter, kulgam encounter, terror attack kulgam, india news, kashmir news Kashmir encounter: More details are awaited
An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at Idgah Mohalla in Kulgam’s Arwani village, Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces are currently conducing a cordon and search operation at Kulgam’s Arwani village as they suspected the presence of terrorists in the area, news agency ANI reported. At least three terrorists are reportedly trapped in a building, and heavy firing is underway. More details are awaited

  1. P
    P.THAPAR
    Jun 16, 2017 at 11:14 am
    THE FOREST AREA ,THE HIDING PLACE OF THESE TERRORISTS SHOULD BE BURNED DOWN,WILL SOLVE PROBLEM PERMANENTLY.THESE FORESTS ARE BREEDING GROUND OF THESE STANI SPONSORED TERRORISTS>
