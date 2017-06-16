Kashmir encounter: Security forces engage terrorists in Kulgam’s Arwani village

Kashmir encounter: More details are awaited Kashmir encounter: More details are awaited

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at Idgah Mohalla in Kulgam’s Arwani village, Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces are currently conducing a cordon and search operation at Kulgam’s Arwani village as they suspected the presence of terrorists in the area, news agency ANI reported. At least three terrorists are reportedly trapped in a building, and heavy firing is underway. More details are awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd