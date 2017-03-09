March 9, 9 am news update: Encounter in Pulwama, Rajnath may speak on Lucknow encounter, Army moves two infantry brigades out of Kashmir

Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) commandos and local police stand guard outside a house where a suspected militant was said to be hiding in Thakurganj area in Lucknow. (Source: Reuters) Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) commandos and local police stand guard outside a house where a suspected militant was said to be hiding in Thakurganj area in Lucknow. (Source: Reuters)

Pulwama: Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Padgampora

Security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulgama district are currently locked in a gun battle that started Thursday morning. The encounter is underway in the Padgampora village of the district. Security forces have surrounded a house where three to four militants are reportedly hiding. Read more here.

Lucknow encounter: Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament today

Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to speak on the Lucknow encounter in Parliament today apprising parliamentarians of the situation. It was alleged that the suspect had links to the Bhopal-Ujjain train bomb blast that left 10 injured. Reports suggest that the home minister is also likely to make a statement on the bomb blast. Read more here.

Army moves two additional infantry brigades out of Kashmir

The Indian Army has moved out two additional infantry brigades that were deployed in Kashmir to tackle the violence that ensued Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani’s death in July last year. “We moved in these troops when the situation warranted it. We have pulled them out when the situation so warranted,” an Army official said. The brigades, that were being pulled out since December, were part of the ‘Operation Calmdown’ that was launched to put an end to the cycle of unrest that began in July last year. Read more here.

Chandrababu Naidu son’s assets jumped from Rs 14.50 crore to Rs 330 crore in 5 months

After Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son N Lokesh filed an affidavit on Monday declaring his and his family’s assets, it was found out that his personal assets have drastically increased from Rs 14.50 crore in October 2016 to around Rs 330 crore by the end of February. The facts came to light after Lokesh filed his nomination to contest for a berth in the Legislative Council. Read more here.

If jaat-dharam wins, we’ll have to ask: why build expressway, asks Akhilesh Yadav

Reiterating his campaign slogan of ‘kaam bolta hai‘, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said he brought the politics of development in the state. “If tomorrow jaat-dharam (caste and community maths) wins, then we will be forced to ask ourselves: Why should we make the expressway?” he said in an exclusive interview to The Indian Express. Akhilesh Yadav also spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his influence on BJP’s performance in the state elections, absconding minister Gayatri Prajapati and his campaign. Read the interview here.

