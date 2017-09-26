Kashmir encounter: Four militants killed had plans to storm Army camp, says officer

An Army soldiers runs for cover near the encounter site in Kalgai area of Uri in north Kashmirs Baramulla district on Sunday, police said. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) An Army soldiers runs for cover near the encounter site in Kalgai area of Uri in north Kashmirs Baramulla district on Sunday, police said. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

The four fidayeen foreign militants killed at Kalgai village, close to the Line of Control in Uri sector, planned to target the Army’s strategic 76 artillery unit on Uri-Kaman road, 7 km from Uri, officers said on Monday. Three militants were killed in a join operation on Sunday, and the fourth was killed on Monday in a combing operation.

Deputy Commandant, 12 infantry brigade, Harpeet Singh said the militants had plans to target the Army’s Kalgai camp. “We received specific information about the presence of terrorists in the adjoining area of Kalgai village,” he said. “The operation was launched late September 23 night; the cordon was established by midnight.’’

Singh said that the militants were hiding in a house and had taken its residents hostage. “After rescuing the civilians, four terrorists were killed during a day-long firefight,” he said.

He said the search operation is under way. “The terrorists were well-equipped and planned to carry out a major strike in the Kalgai camp. Alert troopers foiled another devastating attack on the Army camp,” he said.

Sources said the police had first received information about the presence of militants in the village before it was passed on to the Army. Three AK rifles, IEDs and more than a dozen grenades were recovered from the militants.

The encounter took place in a highly secure area and the militants had come to the village to target the Army camp, sources said. The militants may have reached the village on Saturday evening and could have been waiting for an appropriate time to target the camp, they said. The militants were in Army fatigues to avoid attention, sources said.

There have been more than five attempts by militants this year to sneak into the area and all of these were foiled, with only this group managing to reach near one of the biggest Army camps, officials said. “Although the LoC is completely sealed and there are multiple layers of security, there are still some gaps which militants have tried to use to sneak into Uri,’’ an official said.

