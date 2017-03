Shopian district. (Source: Google Maps) Shopian district. (Source: Google Maps)

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Kashmir tonight.

The gunfight erupted after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Chillipora village of the district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

As the security forces were closing in, they came under fire from the militants, he said.

“The operation is in progress and further details are awaited,” he added.