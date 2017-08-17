Bandipora encounter: Militants, security forces exchange fire; search operation on

The militants were trying to breach the LoC. The encounter is underway. (File photo) The militants were trying to breach the LoC. The encounter is underway. (File photo)

The Indian Army on Thursday began a cordon and search operation in Bandipora’s Gurez sector in north Kashmir, after an encounter broke out with militants near the Line of Control (LoC). The militants were trying to breach the LoC.

Officials said, “Security forces noticed some suspicious movement near Bhim Nallah in Gurez area of Bandipora district this morning. A gunfight broke out after the militants opened fire towards security forces’ positions. The encounter was still underway when reports last came in, the officials said.

More details are awaited

