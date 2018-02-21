Kashmir editors’ guild seeks photojournalist’s release, slams NIA

The Kashmir Working Journalist Association has called Kamran Yousuf’s detention illegal. (Express file photo) The Kashmir Working Journalist Association has called Kamran Yousuf’s detention illegal. (Express file photo)

Seeking immediate release of photojournalist Kamran Yousuf, the Kashmir Editors’ Guild on Tuesday slammed NIA for its chargesheet listing the “moral duty of a journalist” and said “redefining” journalism is “seen as an effort by totalitarian and dictatorial regimes and not democracies”. In its chargesheet filed on January 18 against 12 people, including Yousuf, in connection with terror funding and stone-pelting in the Valley, the NIA observed: “Had he been a real journalist/stringer by profession, he may have performed one of the moral duty of a journalist which is to cover the activities and happening (good or bad) in his jurisdiction.

He had never covered any developmental activity of any Government Department/Agency, any inauguration of Hospital, School Building, Road, Bridge, statement of political party in power or any other social/developmental activity by state government or Govt of India.” “It is high time that Yousuf is permitted to move out of jail and resume his routine and help his mother, the only relation he has, in surviving honourably,” spokesperson for the Guild Shafat Kira said after a meeting in Srinagar. “His release will contribute to the strengthening of democracy and right to free speech.”

“If the cops are supposed to define the roles and responsibilities of the journalists, which manage the fourth pillar of democracy, the universities that train thousands of journalists in a year across India must be locked,” Kira said, adding, “Re-defining journalism is usually seen as an effort by totalitarian and dictatorial regimes and not democracies.” Calling for a fair trial, he said, “It has been a long time since Yousuf’s arrest that the investigators have probed almost all angles of his supposed involvement. So far, nothing has been proved as the charge sheet suggests”.

Other journalist bodies in Valley have also sought Yousuf’s immediate release. The Kashmir Working Journalist Association has called Kamran Yousuf’s detention “illegal”, saying he is being “victimized for carrying our professional duties that somehow embarrassed the government”. Secretary of the association Samaan Lateef said the journalist’s job is not to cover bridge inaugurations or birthday parties of government and political functionaries. “If NIA does not understand the basics that separate PR from journalism, it puts its own investigating capabilities into question,” he said.

