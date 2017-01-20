Kashmir debate in UK parliament: No room for third party role on J&K, says India

India on Thursday reacted sharply to reports that British Parliament may debate human rights issue in Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is no room for a third party role in the matter. “Our position on the issue of Jammu & Kashmir is very clear that all issues between India and Pakistan are to be resolved bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. There is no room for third party,” said MEA spokesman Vikas Swarup.

According to reports, UK’s House of Commons was likely to debate on Kashmir following an application from British MP David Nuttall. The motion says, “That this House notes the escalation in violence and breaches of international human rights on the Indian side of the LoC in Kashmir; calls on the Government to raise the matter at the UN”. ENS