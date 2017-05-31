Kashmir: Cross-LoC travel, trade come to a halt

Fifty trucks also had to return for the same reason. (Source: AP Photo) Fifty trucks also had to return for the same reason. (Source: AP Photo)

As THE situation in Kashmir remained tense on Tuesday, trade and travel across the LoC at Kaman Post came to a complete halt, said officials. “There has been no response from the Pakistani side for two days now. Hence, the cross-LoC travel and trade have been halted,” an official said.

On Monday, 14 passengers were scheduled to travel to PoK on bus but had to return from the Kaman Post. Fifty trucks also had to return for the same reason.

Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Naseer Ahmad Naqash said the trucks were not allowed to cross the post as their Pakistani counterparts informed them of some “technical problems in the PoK”.

