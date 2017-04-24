Kashmir crisis: NC, CPI(M) condemn killing of PDP leader Abdul Gani Dar

National Conference expresses solidarity with Dar Sahab’s family and express our grief at this tragic incident. National Conference expresses solidarity with Dar Sahab’s family and express our grief at this tragic incident.

The Opposition National Conference and the CPI(M) on Monday condemned the alleged killing of ruling PDP’s district president for Pulwama, Abdul Gani Dar. “We express solidarity with Dar Sahab’s family and express our grief at this tragic incident. May God give the family the strength to bear this loss,” the state spokesman of National Conference said in a statement.

Gani was shot dead allegedly by militants in Pinglena area of Pulwama district, 31 kms from here, this afternoon. The spokesman said Dar’s killing was yet another reflection of the alarming state of affairs in the state, which he claimed has plunged into total chaos, uncertainty and turmoil due to the PDP-BJP government. The PDP-BJP government and especially Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti should acknowledge their shameful role in bringing Jammu and Kashmir to this situation and take moral responsibility for the continuously deteriorating situation in the state, he said.

“While Mehbooba Mufti goes around begging from office to office in New Delhi for her government to be saved, lives are being lost in Kashmir and alienation is at an all time high. She should introspect and resign without any further delay,” he said. Condemning Dar’s killing, senior CPI(M) leader and MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami termed the incident as a “heinous and barbaric act”.

Tarigami said the society must come out and express itself against such “brutal acts of violence”. “Violence in all its manifestations is condemnable as violence begets violence. These incidents of brutality are not acceptable to any civilized society,” he said.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 7:51 pm