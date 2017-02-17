Kashmir: Court issues warrant against SP evading arrest in fake encounter case

Parrihar has been getting extensions by the court from time to time on various pretexts. Parrihar has been getting extensions by the court from time to time on various pretexts.

Accused in the infamous fake encounter case of Abdul Rehman Padroo, the local court on Wednesday issued a warrant against senior superintendent of police, Hans Raj Parrikar, for evading proceedings in trial of the case. The police officer has other allegations of conducting ‘fake encounters’ of civilians in lieu of promotions as well. Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Rashid Ali Dar, issued the warrant after the former SSP failed to turn up in various proceedings before the court in connection with trial of the case. The case of alleged ‘fake encounter’ of Padroo came to foray after SIT had conducted DNA sampling of Padroo, which matched with his relatives.

Padroo, a resident of Larnoo Kokernag in Anantnag district was a carpenter by profession. Padroo had gone missing from Batamaloo bus stand on December 8, 2006.

Parrihar allegedly carried out a fake encounter at Wakura village in Ganderbal district, while working with the police’s special operations group.

Padroo was labeled as ‘foreign militant’ but later DNA sampling contradicted the police’s claim, instead SIT confirmed that he was ‘abducted’. The FIR in relation to Padroo’s killing remains registered at police station Batamaloo.

Parrihar has been getting extentions by the court from time to time on various pretexts.

He was granted bail in November last year by Jammu high court in connection with three FIRs at police station Batamaloo, Zadibal and Sumbal under respective FIR number of 06/2007, 04/2007 and 52/2006 after the state had stated that it had “no objections” if accused assures that he will not leave under any circumstances without proper permission from the court.

The other allegations on Parrihar are of staging ‘fake encounters’ of Showkat Ahmad Kataria from Banihal was a local (imam) preacher at Zadibal masjid and Ghulam Nabi Wani of Kokernag, a cloth merchant by profession.

The SIT in its report had said that a conspiracy was hatched by Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Choont Waliwar Ganderbal with police constable Tariq Ahmad lone from Kupwara to eliminate Kataria. Ashraf wanted to replace Kataria as (imam) preacher at Zadibal, said SIT in its report.

Constable Lone conveyed the conspiracy to ASI Farooq Ahmad Gudoo incharge of SOG camp at Ganderbal and finally plan was executed with Parrihar and DSP Bahadur Ram in cogzinance with army’s Vikram Singh.

Later, Kataria was killed in ‘alleged ‘fake encounter’and labelled as “Abu Zahid-foreign militant”, said SIT report maintaining it was revealed to it by ASI Farooq Ahmad Gudoo during investigation.

Besides, driver Farooq Ahmad Padder, Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Constable Bansi Lal and army’s Major Rishi Khanna, V K Sharma, Puran Singh and Satpal Singh of 13 Rashtriya Rifles of the army were also chargesheeted by the SIT in these ‘fake encounter’ killings.

While, in the case of Wani, it is alleged that he was picked up from Lal Chowk near missionary school Tyndale Biscoe, the place where he used to erect his cart for selling cloths, according to SIT report.

He according to the SIT report was killed in ‘fake encounter’ and passed as “Zulfikar Ahmad- foreign militant” at Sumbal area in Bandipora district in 2006

Under the law, if proven guilty, he can be awarded life imprisonment or even the death sentence.