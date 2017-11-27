Kashmir: Congress leader’s home attacked, no casualties

Top Stories
Imtiyaz was not home when a grenade was thrown at his house. His family members were unhurt.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Published: November 27, 2017 3:49 am
Militants on Saturday night targeted the house of Congress leader Imtiyaz Parray at north Kashmir’s Hajin. Parray is son of Mohammad Yousuf Parray alias Kuka, the founder of counter-insurgency force Ikhwan.

The Congress condemned the attack and demanded adequate security for political leaders. “The state govt has miserably failed to ensure safety of Opposition leaders, making them vulnerable. As a result, they are feeling insecure,” a Congress spokesperson said.

“Apparently, the ruling dispensation is intentionally restricting the movement of Congress leaders by denying and downsizing their security cover, aiming to hide their (PDP-BJP’s) failure on all counts,” the spokesperson said.

