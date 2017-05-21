Kashmir conclave: Congress group meets, Left against invite to BJP

Former PM Manmohan Singh Visited other leaders from Kashmir to discuss the violation Former PM Manmohan Singh Visited other leaders from Kashmir to discuss the violation

AMID PLANS by the Opposition to hold a national conclave on Kashmir in the first week of June, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday met top Congress leaders to discuss the volatile situation in the Valley.

Leaders of other Opposition parties are expected to hold a separate meeting on Monday to deliberate on ways to work out a common strategy. Singh chaired the first meeting of the Congress’s policy planning group on J&K, which expressed “deep concern” on the situation in the state. Ambika Soni, Congress general secretary and the party’s J&K in-charge, said the members had a “free and fair discussion drawing upon the history (and) Congress’s connection with the state…”

While there has been no indication from the BJP on taking part in the proposed conclave, even as former Union minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha maintains that the party should be present in order to make a “sincere attempt at building a consensus”, the Left parties are not in favour of inviting the saffron party. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told The Sunday Express that Opposition leaders will informally consult with each other on Monday to decide on a date for the all-Opposition meeting. He said, “The (Narendra Modi) government had promised initiation of confidence-building measures and start of a political dialogue…. (But) the situation now is, either you talk or there will be nobody left to talk.”

A source in CPI(M) said the party is not in favour of inviting any BJP leader for the Kashmir conclave. “They (BJP) messed up…their Kashmir policy is a total failure. Now they would want some sort of fig leaf of a backdoor entry to gain some respectability. Why should we give them that,” a senior CPI(M) leader remarked. CPI leader D Raja said, “What is the point in inviting BJP for the conclave? Their stand on Kashmir is well-known. They do not want talks.” He said efforts are on to ensure the presence of all opposition parties at the conclave.

Yashwant Sinha, who led an all-party group to the Valley twice last year, batted for the BJP’s participation. He said, “It is not only a political meeting. There will be a strong attendance of civil society groups too. The outcome need not be political…. It is not an issue between one political party and another, and therefore has no scope for any blame game.”

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, who had broached the idea of various committees, including the one led by Sinha and the other by Manmohan Singh, working together on the Kashmir issue, played it safe when asked about BJP’s participation in the conclave. He said a decision on inviting parties will be taken soon after consulting other parties.

