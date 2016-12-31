Kashmir: Clashes erupt during strike against identity certificates

Clashes erupted in different parts of the Valley on Friday during a strike to protest against the grant of ‘identity certificates’ to West Pakistan refugees by the state government. The two-day strike from Friday was called by the joint separatist leadership. Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik was arrested soon after he had tried to take out a protest rally from south Kashmir’s Pulwama town. He blamed India for adopting Israel-like tactics in the Valley by granting citizenship to non-local people and trying to change the demographics of the state.

The JKLF claimed that Malik was injured in the protest during a scuffle with the police. The police also resorted to lathicharge to disperse protesters.

Clashes were also reported from other places like Samboora, where more than six people sustained injuries.

In Srinagar, Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was not allowed to offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid. Later, clashes erupted in parts of the old city. Protests were also held in Sopore and Tral after Friday prayers.

The separatist leadership warned of fresh protests against the government for granting the identity certificates to West Pakistan refugees. Meanwhile, complete a shutdown was observed in the Valley.