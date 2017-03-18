Kashmir civilian killed rescuing abducted woman

Latest News
By: IANS | Srinagar | Published:March 18, 2017 10:32 pm

A 33-year-old man trying to rescue an alleged abducted woman was beaten and drowned in a stream in a north Kashmir village on Saturday, police said here.

A police officer said a resident of Rafiabad in Baramulla district had filed a complaint that his wife, mother of two, was kidnapped by a person belonging to the Uri border town.

A police team went to search for the woman and took along two civilians from the complainant’s family to identify her. However, a mob assisting the accused attacked the policemen and “held one of the two civilians as hostage”, said the police officer.

“The hostaged civilian was severely beaten and thrown into a stream from where his dead body was recovered,” he said.

The deceased was identified as Bashir Ahmad.

