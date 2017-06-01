Kashmir ceasefire violation: GREF personnel killed, two injured in unprovoked Pakistan firing

Pakistani troops opened fire along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district from 7:40 am. (File) Pakistani troops opened fire along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district from 7:40 am. (File)

In unprovoked mortar shelling by Pakistani troops along the LOC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday, a General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) personnel was killed and two others were injured.

The Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire violations.”One civil GREF labour was martyred, and one GREF driver injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops. A Head Constable of BSF received splinter injuries in Krishnagati sector. He is out of danger,” a Defence spokesperson said.

“Pakistan Army resorted to mortar shelling and firing on forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district from 0730 hours”, he said.

Pakistani troops opened fire along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district from 7:40 am. More than twelve thousand people have been affected by firing and shelling by Pakistan Army in May this year. Earlier in May, Pakistani Army violated cease fire in Balakote sector in Rajouri district and Nowshera.

