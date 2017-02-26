Kashmir: BSF jawan commits suicide

A Border Security Force jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district on Sunday morning. Identifying the deceased jawan as Parmod Kumar of Siwan district Bihar, sources said that he was deployed at Sona Gali post in Mankote sector. After spending night at the post, he allegedly shot himself dead in the morning, sources added.

After hearing the gun shot, other jawans came out of the post in panic and informed the police who shifted the body to the hospital at Mendhar. The police have registered a case and started investigations.

