Kashmir BJP says no talks with Pakistan, separatists

The BJP on Friday ruled out any talks with Pakistan and separatists and said that those advocating such demands are befooling people.

“No talks can be held either with Pakistan or internal stakeholders (separatists and stone-pelters) in the present circumstances and those advocating negotiations to reach a political solution for the Kashmir problem are doing so to fool people,” state spokesperson Virender Gupta said in a statement.

He alleged that NC leaders were responsible for the current state of affairs in the state but were blaming the PDP-BJP alliance for it. He also criticised those condemning the recent action of security forces in which three stone pelters were killed.

Gupta asked Kashmiri leaders to use their influence in keeping youths away from areas where security forces and terrorists engage in encounters.

He said the state government should take serious note of the pro-Azadi, pro-Pakistan and anti-India posters and flags being displayed in different parts of the Valley.

He also expressed anguish over reports of a poster which said “Welcome to Chota Pakistan” on a main road in the heart of Srinagar.

He said the government’s indifference to these incidents sent the wrong signals and showed its helplessness or weakness.

Gupta said the government’s authority has to prevail if the situation is to be brought to normalcy and to win the confidence of the majority of population that does not endorse acts of terrorism and secession.

The need of the hour is also to impose restrictions on social media that is being used by Pakistan and secessionist forces to instigate people against the government and to further tighten the security in the Valley, he claimed.

