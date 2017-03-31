Kashmir: BJP MP demands strong action against those disrupting anti-militancy operations

The security forces had to fight not just the militant but also the stone-pelters who were trying to provide him the cover to escape. PTI Photo The security forces had to fight not just the militant but also the stone-pelters who were trying to provide him the cover to escape. PTI Photo

A BJP MP Friday demanded strict action against those who interfere in the anti-militancy operations in Kashmir by pelting stones on the security forces engaged in encounters.

During the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Shambhu Prasadji Tundiya cited the recent incident of Budgam in Kashmir where the security forces had to deal with an aggressive stone-pelting mob while being engaged in an encounter with a holed-up militant.

The security forces had to fight not just the militant but also the stone-pelters who were trying to provide him the cover to escape, he said. Due to the stone-pelting, around 60 security personnel were injured, Tundiya said and added that of the injured, 43 belonged to the CRPF and others to the J&K police.

In the incident, three stone-pelters were killed in the action by the security forces. Lauding the security forces for having gunned down the lone militant in the Budgam encounter, Tundiya said strict action should be taken against those who create obstacles in the functioning of the security forces. Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and several other BJP members were seen raising hands to associate with the matter raised by Tundiya.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now