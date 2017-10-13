Asiya Andrabi poster row: Officer suspended; further investigation on

Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi (top row second from right) features in ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign poster in J-K. Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi (top row second from right) features in ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign poster in J-K.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered an inquiry and suspended the Child Development Project Officer after the picture of separatist leader and Dukhtaran-e-Milat chief Asiya Andrabi appeared on the banner of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in south Kashmir’s Kokernag area on Wednesday.

In an event to promote the centrally-sponsored scheme, Andrabi’s picture featured on the banner with those of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, former PM Indira Gandhi, Nobel laureate Mother Theresa, tennis player Sania Mirza, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, astronaut Kalpana Chawla and singer Lata Mangeshkar.

DC, Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik, confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated. “The Child Development Project Officer, Breng, Shameema Akhtar has been suspended and further investigation is on.” The event was organised by the tourism department, but the banner was prepared by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

“I do not know who prepared the banner. It was a mischief and our department had no role in it. When I saw the banner, I tore it down,” Akhtar had said. In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Social Welfare Minister Sajad Lone said “the CDPO in question has committed a grievous error of judgment by including Asiya Andrabi in the list of distinguished women achievers of the country”.

“In any case, the department unambiguously states that Asiya Andrabi is not a role model neither for the women of Jammu and Kashmir nor elsewhere in the world. She at best is an aberration representing the aimless fringe afflicting societies across the world,” Lone said.

