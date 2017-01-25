Kashmir avalanches: CM Mehbooba Mufti asks officials to provide help to affected

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti directed the Deputy Commissioners to make alternative arrangements for people who houses were damaged during the heavy snow and extend all help to them. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti directed the Deputy Commissioners to make alternative arrangements for people who houses were damaged during the heavy snow and extend all help to them.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday directed officials concerned to remain alert and provide all help and assistance to affected people in avalanches and house collapse incidents across the state due to heavy snowfall. Expressing grief over loss of lives, she also asked the administration to ensure on time clearance of snow and ensure availability of other services to people.

She directed all the deputy commissioners and SPs of the Kashmir Valley districts to monitor situation in their respective areas round the clock and extend all help to stranded people, infirm and patients.

Mehbooba asked them to personally supervise snow clearance operations and restoration of essential services in their areas on war footing.

She further directed the Deputy Commissioners to make alternative arrangements for people who houses were damaged during the heavy snow and extend all help to them.