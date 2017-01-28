Kashmir avalanches: 4 more bodies found, 14 jawans dead

Srinagar: A view of the site of severe avalanche that took place in Gurez sector of J&K on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Srinagar: A view of the site of severe avalanche that took place in Gurez sector of J&K on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Army on Friday said four more bodies have been recovered in the avalanche-hit Gurez sector of Kashmir, taking the toll of soldiers killed in Wednesday’s avalanche to 14. “The number of soldiers martyred has risen to 14. The search operation is over now,” Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

An Army post and a patrol were hit by separate avalanches in Tulail area of Gurez valley near the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday. Ten bodies were recovered on Thursday, with the continuous snowfall and bad weather making search operations difficult. Four more were recovered Friday.

The Army on Friday identified the soldiers killed as a Naib Subedar, a Havaldar, a Naik, 10 sepoys and a Craftsman. Of them, three deceased belonged to Maharashtra; two each were from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, four members of a family were also killed in the same area when their house was hit by an avalanche.

Gurez is a mountainous valley nestled deep inside high mountains in Bandipore district. The valley is connected to rest of Kashmir through a high-altitude road at more than 11,000 feet and remains disconnected for most part of the winter. Situated on the LoC, and being a favourite infiltration route for militants, Gurez has a huge Army presence. Officials say that Tulail received 9 feet snow in the fresh spell, while other parts of Gurez received 7 feet.