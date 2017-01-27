Ten soldiers killed in J&K avalanche, patrol missing in another

Gurez is a valley nestled among high mountains in Bandipore district, around 150 km from Srinagar, and connected to the rest of Kashmir by a road link that passes at an altitude of over 11,000 feet. Gurez is a valley nestled among high mountains in Bandipore district, around 150 km from Srinagar, and connected to the rest of Kashmir by a road link that passes at an altitude of over 11,000 feet.

TEN SOLDIERS were killed Thursday after an avalanche hit an Army camp in the Gurez sector of J&K, officials said. Members of another Army patrol have been reported missing in another avalanche in the area, they said.

“We have recovered 10 bodies. Search operations enabled the rescue of one JCO and six soldiers,” said defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia. Bad weather and the inhospitable terrain were hampering search-and-rescue operations, said the Army.

The Army did not identify the location of the 51 Rashtriya Rifles camp that was hit by one of the avalanches but J&K Police said it was based at Neeru Manzgund in the Tulail region of Gurez. No further details were made available, including the size of the patrol that has gone missing.

“The area continues to receive heavy snowfall. However, braving inhospitable weather conditions, rescue operations are in progress,” said the Army spokesman, adding that “details are being ascertained”.

Gurez is a valley nestled among high mountains in Bandipore district, around 150 km from Srinagar, and connected to the rest of Kashmir by a road link that passes at an altitude of over 11,000 feet. It is cut off for most of the winter because of heavy snowfall. Gurez also falls on the LoC and is a preferred infiltration route for militants.