Kashmir: Army sends back 2 PoK boys caught along LoC

The Army has sent back two boys from Pakistan occupied Kashmir who had crossed the Line of Control at Tithwal crossing point in Tangdhar sector after losing their way. The Pakistani army had taken up the issue with their Indian counterparts soon after the two crossed the LoC last week. The boys, identified as Wasalat Khan (13) and Mohammad Iftikhar Khan (12) of Simari village, crossed the LoC on May 23 and were apprehended by the Army patrol.

The Army decided to send back the boys after questioning as they found the duo to be innocent.

“The young boys had lost their way and entered the Indian side of LoC where despite the prevailing tense situation, the Army’s patrol displayed remarkable restraint and professionalism in securing the boys from the danger zone without any harm,’’ Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

The boys were treated with utmost care and provided with all medical and administrative provisions during their stay in Kashmir as a goodwill gesture, Kalia said.

