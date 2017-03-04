Kashmir: Army, J&K Police launch joint operation against militants in Shopian; encounter underway

Encounter between terrorists, security forces in Chilli Pora (Source: ANI photot) Encounter between terrorists, security forces in Chilli Pora (Source: ANI photot)

A joint operation between the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police was launched against militants on Friday evening in Chilli Pora village, Shopian district. Officials said that troops of 55 Rashtriya Rifles and SOG of J&K police launched the operation after security forces received specific input about the militant presence in the village.

Officials said they had input that two to three militants had been hiding in the village. The army and police laid a cordon around the village.

Recently three soldiers were killed in Shopian district when militants attack three vehicles that was coming from a village after concluding a search operation.

The encounter is still underway.

