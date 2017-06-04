Army convoy attacked in Valley, two soldiers killed

Soldiers at the site of the attack in the Qazigund area of south Kashmir on Saturday. Shuaib Masoodi Soldiers at the site of the attack in the Qazigund area of south Kashmir on Saturday. Shuaib Masoodi

Two soldiers were killed and four others were injured Saturday when militants attacked an Army convoy in south Kashmir’s Qazigund area on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Officials said that militants, hiding in bushes and behind trees, fired at the convoy and fled the spot. The attack took place near Hillar village when the convoy was heading to Srinagar from Jammu.

Of the six soldiers injured, two died at the Army Base Hospital in Srinagar. Following the attack, the Army and the Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched search operations in the area. The National Highway was closed to traffic for more than half an hour.

Militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen claimed responsibility for the attack.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told The Sunday Express that two soldiers lost their lives. “Four injured soldiers are being treated at Army Base Hospital. The convoy was coming towards Srinagar when it was attacked,’’ he said.

The attack came a day after Army chief General Bipin Rawat met Army commanders at the XV Corps headquarters.

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti paid tributes to the two soldiers killed in the attack. “It is unfortunate that an unending cycle of violence has got unleashed in our society which only spreads miseries and desperation,” she said.

