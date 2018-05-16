After Centre announces ceasefire, militants attack Army patrol party in Shopian; encounter underway

Security forces on duty in south Kashmir on Sunday. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi) Security forces on duty in south Kashmir on Sunday. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

Encounter between militants and security forces broke out after an Army patrolling party was attacked at Shopian’s Jamanagri in Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday. This comes hours after the Centre ordered the Army to halt operations during the month of Ramzan. The decision was taken to help the peace loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment, a home ministry spokesperson said.

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had appealed the Centre for a unilateral ceasefire during Ramzan after the killing of a Chennai tourist last week in stone pelting.

In a statement issued, the Ministry of Home Affairs said: “The Centre asks Security Forces not to launch operations in Jammu & Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. Decision taken to help the peace loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment. Security Forces to reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people. Government expects everyone to cooperate in this initiative and help the Muslim brothers & sisters to observe Ramzan peacefully and without any difficulties.”

The holy moth of Ramzan is likely to start tomorrow or Friday depending on the sighting of moon.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd