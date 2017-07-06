Pakistan: Sale of advance weapons to India can undermine strategic balance in South Asian region

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Amidst news of India and Israel signing key defence deals and US clearing the sale of Guardian Predator drones to the country, Pakistan on Thursday expressed its concern over the sale of advanced weapons to India by some countries, saying it would undermine the strategic balance in the South Asian region. “Pakistan will continue to raise its voice at the international fora which should objectively assess its actions and policies towards South Asian region,” Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said.

During his weekly media briefing, the spokesperson also rejected the allegations of the presence of Haqqani network in Pakistan and said it was a “rhetoric” and a tactic to blame the country. “The killing of a number of commanders of Haqqani network in Afghanistan clearly indicate that the group is based in Afghanistan and not operating from Pakistan,” he said.

He also said that Pakistan extends its support for the Afghan-led peace process and that matters pertaining to Afghanistan were discussed during the visit of the US delegation headed by Senator John McCain. He instead blamed India saying that it was against peace in the war-torn country.

Zakaria claimed that there are reports of Indian forces using ammunition containing chemical agents and precursors in Kahsmir and that Pakistan would take every step to safeguard its national security. “We call upon the international community, particularly, relevant International organizations to initiate investigations into these reports,” he added.

He also claimed that there was no organised presence of any terror outfit like the Taliban, Jamaat-ul Ahrar, IS and Al-Qaeda in Pakistan.

(With inputs from PTI)

