Abu Dujana, his aide buried; teen injured in Pulwama firing dies

A protest in Pulwama district after the death of 17-year-old Akeel Ahmad Bhat on Wednesday. Bhat was injured in alleged firing by security forces on Tuesday. (Source: AP Photo) A protest in Pulwama district after the death of 17-year-old Akeel Ahmad Bhat on Wednesday. Bhat was injured in alleged firing by security forces on Tuesday. (Source: AP Photo)

The body of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Dujana, who was killed along with his close aide Arif Ahmad Dar at Harkipora in Pulwama district on Tuesday in a joint operation by the Army and police, was buried at North Kashmir’s Gantmulla village at a graveyard meant for foreign militants, about 15 km from Baramulla town. The civilian death toll in the operation rose to two as a 17-year-old injured in alleged firing by security forces succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here. Arif’s body was handed over to his relatives and laid to rest amid protests at Lelhar village.

Dujana’s body was buried secretly after being taken to Gantmulla from Baramulla by police late Tuesday night. “Dujana’s body was buried at 12.15 am at Gantmulla colony. Around 50 to 60 people, many of whom belong to the local Waqf Committee, participated in his last rites,” a police officer said. Prayers in absentia were held for Dujana at various places in the Valley.

Meanwhile, witnesses said that 17-year-old Akeel Ahmad Bhat, who succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, had gone to buy a packet of chips along with his mother at Gabarpora Haal village. “Akeel’s mother went inside the shop while he was chatting with his friends outside. Some Army vehicles that were passing by fired on the people without provocation,” alleged a local. Bhat was a Class X student who worked as a labourer to make ends meet for his family after his father’s death. “We had pooled in Rs 50,000. But unfortunately he couldn’t survive,” said Abid, a villager.

Villagers alleged that there were no protest at the time of the firing in the village, which is almost 15 km from the encounter site. Police have registered an FIR into the incident. “We are investigating the matter,” said Pulwama SP Mohammad Aslam Chowdhary. Medical Superintendent of the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Amin Tabish, said, “He had a bullet injury in the abdomen. He died due to excessive blood loss.”

More than a dozen people were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces as Akeel’s body was taken for burial. Meanwhile, the shutdown call given by the Hurriyat evoked mixed response on Wednesday. Educational institutes and business establishments remained shut and government offices registered thin attendance. While public transport remained off the roads, private vehicles plied normally in some areas. Restrictions were imposed in Nowhatta, Safakadal, Rainawari, Maharaj Gunj and Kralkhud police station areas.

