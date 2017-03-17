Kashmir a political issue, needs political solution: Farooq Abdullah

Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. (file photo) Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. (file photo)

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday termed Kashmir as a “political” issue which cannot be resolved through financial packages and other concessions but only through political means. “Kashmir is a political issue and it cannot be resolved through economic packages or other concessions. This crucial issue can be resolved only through political means,” he said interacting with the delegations of former panchayat members and party leaders at the party headquarters here.

He said the NC had been saying since 1947 that Kashmir issue was a political problem and needs a political solution.

“We are seeking restoration of autonomy which was snatched from us,” the NC leader said, adding that Jammu and Kashmir had been granted special status under Article 370 of the Constitution after prolonged battle and sacrifices.

Abdullah, who is contesting the forthcoming bypolls from Srinagar parliamentary constituency, said that his party would play a role of responsible opposition to safeguard the interests of the people.

Describing Panchayati raj as the “Root of Democracy”, he said it was the responsibility of the people to elect honest and popular leaders in the forthcoming panchayati elections.

“We need to demonstrate maturity in electing panchs, surpanchs and panchayat members because the panchayats work like governments in their villages,” he said, adding that the central government will directly transfer money to panchayats for the development work of the people.

