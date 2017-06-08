Kashmir: 38 militants killed, 22 infiltration bids foiled along LoC this year, says Army  

38 armed militants have been killed as the Army prevented 22 infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir this year. (PTI/File) 38 armed militants have been killed as the Army prevented 22 infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir this year. (PTI/File)

A total of 38 armed militants have been killed and the Army has been successful in preventing 22 infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir this year. According to reports from news agency PTI, the army have successfully prevented infiltration attempts at Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri sectors in the last 48 hours, in which seven militants have been killed.

A senior army official on Thursday was quoted by PTI as saying: “In the current year, 22 infiltration attempts have been foiled and 34 armed intruders eliminated on the LoC,”. The officer further added, “The relentless operations by the security forces have defeated the desperate attempts by Pakistan and its agents to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan,”.

When compared to previous data it was found that 28 infiltration attempts took place in 2015 followed by 88 infiltration attempts in 2016. The Minister of State for Defence, Subhash Bhamre had earlier said in the Parliament that a total of 116 illegal trespassing cases along the India-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir were reported in 2015 and 2016, including 88 last year.

A total of 59 Army personnel have lost their lives in counter-terror operations in J&K since 2016.

