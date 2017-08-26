Kashmir: 2 security personnel injured in militant attack in Pulwama

Only in Express
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 26, 2017 6:12 am
pulwama attack, kashmir, jammu kashmir, militant attack, army attacked, indian express news The attack took place in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir (Source: Google Maps)
At least two security personnel were injured in an attack on police lines in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. News agency PTI reported that the predawn attack took place in the Pulwama district of J&K.

According to reports, militants opened fire on DPL Pulwama at around 4:30 am causing injuries to a CRPF jawan and a policeman.

Police sources also PTI that the security forces retaliated and cross firing was going on till last reports came in. Extra forces too have been rushed to the area.

