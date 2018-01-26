Kashmir: 18-year-old girl from Pune, suspected to be suicide bomber, arrested

Jammu and Kashmir Police, late Thursday night, arrested an 18-year-old girl suspected to be a suicide bomber. Security personnel were on high alert following inputs that a girl from Pune may attempt a suicide attack on January 26, Republic Day.
Police sources confirmed that the girl, along with an accomplice, has been arrested, and that an investigation is underway. “We are trying to obtain details about her plans,” a police official said.
A communication sent by Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir stated that a girl from Maharashtra who is ‘in the Valley may cause a bomb explosion near or inside the Republic Parade venue in the Kashmir Valley’. Following the input, security was beefed up in Srinagar as well as in other parts of the state and those attending Republic Day celebrations were thoroughly checked.
Earlier, speaking to The Indian Express, a senior police official had said: “Yes, we have received a communication about the possibility of a suicide attack by an 18-year-old woman. After the inputs, precaution is being taken at all sensitive places.”
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 26, 2018 at 2:52 pmThey are using different strategies to evade suspicion , may be someone who looks like from Pune , 18 year old ,female will rouse less suspicion.Reply
- Jan 26, 2018 at 1:56 pmPune suicide bomber suspect iden y should have been disclosed. Her family members also should be arrested. May be she is a frustrated triple talaq victim.Reply
- Jan 26, 2018 at 2:27 pmThat's what happens with MUZZIE woman treated like s-E-x- machines,---this woman must have been craving for a hard-c-O-r-E s-ex,---but than she decided to read the manual book (Q) and blow her self up so she could be 72nd vi-r-g-I-n in Islamic heaven to cater pedo Mohammed,---Jai hind.Reply
- Jan 26, 2018 at 2:59 pmAvail Republic Day discount at RSS shakhas: read the typical timetable of an RSS shakha where students are taught to become qualified Thugs of Hindustan: (Students arrive early morning) 5.30 to 6.30: March past 7.00 to 8.00: Training to use baton to flog dalits 8.30 to 9.30: How to denigrate Gandhis and Congress and play down their role in nation building 10.00 to 11: How to portray RSS and BJP as nation builders despit nil contribution to India's growth 11.30 to 12.30: how to become a good rioter - hands-on training to use daggers, burn tyres, lynch muslims and dalits (dummies occasionally used) (At the end of the session, aspiring Thugs of Hindustan depart to their homes and sleep for the rest of the day. Often called on short notice to lynch muslims, flog dalits, cheer for Modiji, fill up seats at BJP rally venues, distribute pamphlets containing lies, rape and loot on highways in the guise of gau rakshaks.