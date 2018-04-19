Kathua gangrape & murder: 12 students injured in clashes during protest in Kashmir

On Wednesday, clashes broke out in north Kashmir’s Baramulla when students took out a demonstration. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational) On Wednesday, clashes broke out in north Kashmir’s Baramulla when students took out a demonstration. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational)

Clashes erupted in Kashmir as students from various colleges and educational institutions took out protests demanding justice for the eight-year-old girl, who was raped and killed in J&K’s Kathua. Over a dozen students who were demanding severe punishment for the guilty were injured in the clashes during the protests. The protests took place despite several educational institutions being shut as the government feared widespread protests. On Wednesday, clashes broke out in north Kashmir’s Baramulla when students took out a demonstration. Around a dozen students were injured in clashes between police and the students in south Kashmir’s Awantipora, Anantnag and Pulwama. Police spokesman, however, said that only two protesters and two policemen were injured in the clashes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App