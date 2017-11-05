Kashi Vidyapeeth: No seats for ABVP in Varanasi varsity polls

Cross-FIRs were lodged after supporters of NSUI-SCS and ABVP clashed around 1 pm, while voting was on. Cross-FIRs were lodged after supporters of NSUI-SCS and ABVP clashed around 1 pm, while voting was on.

AKHIL BHARATIYA Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) failed to win any of the four seats in the students’ union elections in Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, a state university, in Varanasi on Friday.

While Samajwadi Party’s student wing, Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS), managed to hold on to its seats of vice-president and library secretary, it lost the president’s post to Independent candidate Rahul Dubey. Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and Congress’s student wing NSUI had supported common candidates this year.

ABVP could not retain even the post of general secretary — the only seat it had won last year.

While Rahul Dubey received 2,365 votes against ABVP’s Valmiki Upadhyay (1,393) in the contest for president, Roshan Kumar (3,185) of NSUI-SCS alliance bagged the vice-president’s post, defeating ABVP’s Dayashankar Yadav (1,458).

Anil Yadav, an Independent candidate, won the seat of general secretary by bagging 2,842 votes. ABVP’s Ankita Singh received 1,690 votes. NSUI-SCS candidate Ravi Pratap Singh (2,084 votes) won the post of library secretary, defeating ABVP’s Sarvesh Pathak (631 votes).

Chetganj area Circle Officer Satyendra Prasad Tiwari said that FIRs have been registered from both sides under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) at Sigra police station.

