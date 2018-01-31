Kasganj violence: MHA seeks report from UP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Express file photo) UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Express file photo)

The Central government on Tuesday sought a report from the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on the communal clashes in Kasganj. The Home Ministry asked the state government to send a comprehensive report about the violence, which began on January 26, and the steps taken to restore peace in Kasganj and adjoining areas. The state government has also been asked to provide details about steps taken to punish those involved in the violence, official said.

