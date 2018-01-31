Latest News
  • Kasganj violence: MHA seeks report from UP

Kasganj violence: MHA seeks report from UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has also been asked to provide details about steps taken to punish those involved in the violence, an official said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: January 31, 2018 3:56 am
Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh, farmers, UP farmers, Farmers welfare, Farmers prosperity, Chaudhary Charan Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Express file photo)
Related News

The Central government on Tuesday sought a report from the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on the communal clashes in Kasganj. The Home Ministry asked the state government to send a comprehensive report about the violence, which began on January 26, and the steps taken to restore peace in Kasganj and adjoining areas. The state government has also been asked to provide details about steps taken to punish those involved in the violence, official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 30: Latest News