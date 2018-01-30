Kasganj violence: Those spreading anarchy won’t be spared, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files)

Following communal violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj that claimed one life last week, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent out a stern warning to anti-social elements and said those spreading anarchy won’t be spared, reported PTI. “Strict action will be taken against them. Those spreading anarchy will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of violence,” PTI quoted Adityanath as saying.

The UP CM’s remarks come a day after Governor Ram Naik described the violence as a “matter of shame” and a “blot” on the state and asked the Adityanath-led government to ensure such incidents do not repeat. Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Desh mein kahin bhi aisi koi ghatna hoti hai toh Grih mantralaya report maangta hai (Whenever this kind of incident happens in our country, the Home Ministry asks for the report).”

At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after a youth was killed in clashes following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.

Hoping for strict action to be taken against the involved persons, Naik had said, “I want the government to investigate the incident in detail… no such incident had taken place in Uttar Pradesh over the last eight-nine months… It’s a matter of shame for all of us that such an incident has occurred.”

The state government had transferred Kasganj SP Sunil Kumar Singh to the police training school in Meerut within hours of the Governor’s remarks in Lucknow.

Police have so far arrested 31 people and detained 82 others during the course of investigations.

