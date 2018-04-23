Kasganj violence: SIT to file first chargesheet today

Security forces patrol Kasganj town (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File) Security forces patrol Kasganj town (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the January 27 communal violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, will file its first chargesheet in the case on Monday. The violence was triggered a day after 22-year-old Abhishek Gupta was killed during a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to mark the Republic Day.

“I would be filing a chargesheet in the case against 18 arrested accused tomorrow (Monday) because the 90-day stipulated period for filing it would end on April 25 (Wednesday),” said inspector Ajab Singh, the investigating officer in the case. He added all the accused are Hindus and mostly belong to Kasganj town. “Of the 18, six have obtained bail from the high court and others are still lodged in jail. “The police are looking for one Satish Gupta, who is on the run. Gupta was among the (first) 13 persons named in FIR,” said Singh.

He said six Muslim-owned shops were set ablaze in the violence in Kasganj City Kotwali area. “The investigation in the case is still pending as police are yet to identify the other accused involved,’’ he said.

Police sources said the 18 would be charged under India Penal Code’s sections 147 (rioting),148 (rioting with deadly weapons) 336 (act endangering life or personal safety), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 427 (causing damage to amount of Rs 50) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Police said a mob pelted stones and resorted to arson on January 27 during protests against Abhishek Gupta’s killing. Then Kasganj City Station House Officer Ritudaman Singh has lodged an FIR naming 13 Hindus and 100-150 unidentified people. “Of the 13, 12 were arrested. During the investigation, the police found the role of six more people and they were arrested,’’ said a police officer.

