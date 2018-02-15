Kasganj violence: Probe deadline extended as none come with proof by last date

Additional district magistrate has decided to extend the deadline for the public to submit evidence in the case of communal clash. (Express photo/File) Additional district magistrate has decided to extend the deadline for the public to submit evidence in the case of communal clash. (Express photo/File)

The Kasganj additional district magistrate has decided to extend the deadline for the public to submit evidence in a case connected to the communal clash that happened here in January. This comes after no one came forward to meet the previous deadline, which ended Tuesday.

The case is related to the murder of Abhishek Gupta and injuries to Naushad.

The new deadline has not been decided but notices will be issued soon. Additional District Magistrate (Judicial), Kasganj, Manish Kumar Nahar, who is heading the inquiry, said, “Soon after inquiry was handed over to me, I published notices in local newspapers on January 29 inviting private persons and government officials to give oral or written statement within 15 days in connection with the incident on January 26,” said Nahar. “No one turned up.” “I have now decided to put up notices at all government offices in the district. They will be asked to come to my office at Collectorate and give statement orally or written and can also deposit evidence regarding the January 26 incident,” he said. “Since no private person has forward so far either, I have decided to publish the notice in newspapers too. I hope people will come forward this time.”

On January 26, two groups clashed at Kasganj during a Tiranga Yatra. Twenty-two-year-old Abhishek Gupta died in the clash while a man named Naushad suffered serious injuries. District Magistrate Rajendra Pratap Singh had ordered the magisterial inquiry into the matter after the incident.

Meanwhile, Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate cases related to the violence has so far arrested 51 accused. In the murder case of Abhishek Gupta, 19 accused have been arrested.

In the ongoing UP Assembly Budget Session, Opposition had alleged that the Kasganj violence was pre-planned and demanded a probe into the incident by a sitting high court judge. Government had denied that the violence was pre-planned.

