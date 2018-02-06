Kasganj violence: Police nab another accused in Chandan Gupta murder case

Kasganj violence: Communal clashes occurred following stone-pelting by a mob on the Tiranga Yatra Kasganj violence: Communal clashes occurred following stone-pelting by a mob on the Tiranga Yatra

In a major breakthrough, the UP police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested one more accused in the Chandan Gupta murder case, news agency ANI reported. Chandan was shot dead during the communal violence in Kasganj on Republic Day. The accused who was arrested has been identified as Salman. Earlier on January 31, the police had nabbed the main accused, Saleen, in the case.

Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastava on Tuesday was quoted by PTI as saying: “One of the accused persons in Chandan Gupta murder case – Salman – has been arrested. We have recovered a country-made pistol and two cartridges from him. The arrested accused is a resident of Mohalla Nawab of Kasganj.”

Meanwhile, family members of Chandan met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and demanded that he be given martyr status. The sister of the slain youth told media that the Chief Minister patiently heard them out but did not respond to their demand for declaring Gupta a martyr.

Kasganj violence: Photo of another accused, Salman, arrested in Chandan Gupta murder case. (Source: ANI)

“We have given our demand in writing but there was no assurance from the Chief Minister. We are hopeful that the state government will take a sympathetic view on the matter,” a family member told IANS. The family also asked Adityanath to direct police to ensure that all those guilty in the killing of Gupta are brought to justice.

Gupta was killed in the violence that took place after clashes erupted during the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ taken out by the ABVP on the Republic Day. Communal clashes occurred following stone-pelting by a mob on the Tiranga Yatra. Chandan’s killing triggered further violence as several shops, buses and other vehicles were torched.

