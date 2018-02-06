Kasganj violence: Muslims being targetted by investigators, says SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi

Chandan Gupta was killed in communal violence that broke out in Kasganj on Republic Day. (File Photo) Chandan Gupta was killed in communal violence that broke out in Kasganj on Republic Day. (File Photo)

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi on Tuesday alleged that Muslims were being targetted by investigators in the aftermath of the Kasganj communal riots in Uttar Pradesh. “Now it is clear that the communal hatred was planned in Kasganj and Muslims were instigated or provoked, leading to clashes between two communities. Now, in the name of investigation, Muslims are being unnecessarily targetted,” the Maharashtra unit president of the Samajwadi Party said.

Azmi demanded a suitable action to ensure justice for the victims of the violence. “A fact-finding report has suggested that Chandan Gupta was shot dead at the point blank range. However, the local police arrested one Saleem while accusing him of firing at Gupta from the terrace of his house. Even 80-90 Muslims have been arrested on different charges,” the SP leader said.

Earlier, on January 31, the police claimed to have held Saleem, who they called the prime accused in the Chandan Gupta murder case. Subsequently, on February 3, one more person, Rahat, was arrested in connection with the killing. Gupta was killed in communal violence that broke out in Kasganj on the Republic Day. He died of gunshot wounds. The killing led to a spiral of violence in the western UP town. At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched in the violence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App