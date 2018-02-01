Kasganj violence: MHA seeks second report, ‘details missing in first’

The government is expecting the Kasganj issue to be raised in Parliament following which Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement on Friday. The government is expecting the Kasganj issue to be raised in Parliament following which Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement on Friday.

The Home Ministry has sought another report from the Yogi Adityanath government on the Kasganj communal violence and the action taken to tackle the situation. Further details were sought since the preliminary report received on Wednesday was not found to be comprehensive, officials said.

Details on the exact sequence of events, number of those arrested, FIR, among others were missing in the first report, sources claimed.

The government is expecting the Kasganj issue to be raised in Parliament following which Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement on Friday. Home Ministry requires the details to draft Singh’s response, officials said.

The Home ministry spokesperson did not respond to queries. MHA is learnt to have reiterated its directions on sending a comprehensive report about the violence that started last Friday, and the steps taken to restore peace in Kasganj and its adjoining areas.

The state government has also been asked to provide details about the steps taken to punish those involved in the violence.

In its preliminary report, the UP government had given circumstances leading to the death of Chandan Gupta. It further said the police are investigating and all facts are being ascertained to know if the violence was pre-planned.

