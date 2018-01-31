Kasganj violence: Chandan Gupta’s murder accused nabbed as UP govt submits report to Home Ministry

The main accused in the murder of 22-year-old Chandan Gupta during the Kasganj communal clashes on Republic Day was arrested on Wednesday. While police refused to divulge more details about the accused, Kasganj Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastava said notices pertaining to attachment of properties had been pasted on the houses of the accused. In another development, the Uttar Pradesh government has sent a detailed report to the Home Ministry on the Kasganj violence.
“Saleem, the main accused, has been nabbed,” PTI quoted Sanjeev Gupta, IG, Aligarh range, as saying. Although Kasganj remained peaceful on Wednesday, a Congress delegation was stopped from entering the restive district, with police citing law and order problems. On Tuesday, an attack by unidentified miscreants on a mosque at the nearby Hamarpur threatened to stoke fresh tensions. While some shops opened in Kasganj city, most remained shut on Wednesday as well.
Gupta died of gunshot wounds in clashes following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally that was taken out to celebrate Republic Day last week. At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched in the clashes. At least 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Police said normalcy was slowly returning to the violence-hit town where security personnel have intensified patrolling in sensitive areas.
ALSO READ: Fragile peace in Kasganj
Police have lodged three more FIRs in connection with the communal violence. These pertain to arson against Muslim-owned vehicles and shops, a Muslim man’s allegation that he was attacked by a mob and seizure of firearms during investigation, respectively. The Centre on Tuesday sought a report from the Yogi Adityanath government on the communal clashes in Kasganj.
Speaking for the first time on the issue since the violence broke on January 26, Adityanath had on Tuesday said his government was committed to providing security to each and every citizen. “Anarchy has no place in the state,” he said, and promised strict action against the perpetrators of violence.
(With ENS inputs)
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 31, 2018 at 4:16 pmTRUTH MUST PREVAIL. THE SANGH PARIVAR IS ON IT'S WAY TO DESTROY THE SOCIAL FABRIC OF INDIA . IT IS INDOCTRINATING AND USING THEM TO CREAT DIVISIONS IN SOCIETY. MR. MODI AND MR. YOGI SHOULD THINK OF RAJDHARMA . WILL THE TREAD THE PATH OF TRUTH OR GO GUJRAT WAY ? INDIAN INTELLECTUALS SHOULD RISE AND DEFEND THE SOCIAL FABRIC.Reply
- Jan 31, 2018 at 4:14 pmWhy don’t they do tiranga yatra on the border? Gnd phatati hai kya wahan?? Doing communal riots burning property attacking school bus and want themselves to be called martyrs and full support of gvt. Wah re achhe din.Reply
- Jan 31, 2018 at 4:14 pmRSS is calling for an internal war in INDIA. Hope that dont happen as many of poor minor religions people may get killed by RSS weaponized militia operation at the freehand will from central govt.Reply
- Jan 31, 2018 at 4:13 pmRight wing Hindu groups are to be blamed squarely in this instance. Modi lost economic argument and his inability to understand complexities of Indian economy is apparent in his foolish policy decisions. Now, Cow and Love Jihad are the last resort for winning 2019 election. Unfortunately, lots of innocent youngsters fell into this trap will be sacrificed. It is not too far for North India to slowly drift into the hands of Indian version of ISIS. Vast majority of moderate hindus should raise their voice or the country will be lost foreverReply
- Jan 31, 2018 at 4:12 pmJust like Dr.kafeel was 'nabbed' and named main accused after infants died in Gorakhpur due to oxygen running out. Well done Gandhityanath .I guess the latest videos of Abvp goons and BJP fanatics running amock with guns and weapons was celebratory firing on independence day. I guess now Chandan will be wrapped in tiranga and his family given 25 lakhs..like killers of Akhlaq were. Failed state banana republic.Reply
- Load More Comments