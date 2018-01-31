Kasganj violence: Chandan Gupta’s murder accused nabbed as UP govt submits report to Home Ministry

At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched in the Kasganj clashes. (Express photo) At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched in the Kasganj clashes. (Express photo)

The main accused in the murder of 22-year-old Chandan Gupta during the Kasganj communal clashes on Republic Day was arrested on Wednesday. While police refused to divulge more details about the accused, Kasganj Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastava said notices pertaining to attachment of properties had been pasted on the houses of the accused. In another development, the Uttar Pradesh government has sent a detailed report to the Home Ministry on the Kasganj violence.

“Saleem, the main accused, has been nabbed,” PTI quoted Sanjeev Gupta, IG, Aligarh range, as saying. Although Kasganj remained peaceful on Wednesday, a Congress delegation was stopped from entering the restive district, with police citing law and order problems. On Tuesday, an attack by unidentified miscreants on a mosque at the nearby Hamarpur threatened to stoke fresh tensions. While some shops opened in Kasganj city, most remained shut on Wednesday as well.

Gupta died of gunshot wounds in clashes following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally that was taken out to celebrate Republic Day last week. At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched in the clashes. At least 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Police said normalcy was slowly returning to the violence-hit town where security personnel have intensified patrolling in sensitive areas.

Police have lodged three more FIRs in connection with the communal violence. These pertain to arson against Muslim-owned vehicles and shops, a Muslim man’s allegation that he was attacked by a mob and seizure of firearms during investigation, respectively. The Centre on Tuesday sought a report from the Yogi Adityanath government on the communal clashes in Kasganj.

Speaking for the first time on the issue since the violence broke on January 26, Adityanath had on Tuesday said his government was committed to providing security to each and every citizen. “Anarchy has no place in the state,” he said, and promised strict action against the perpetrators of violence.

