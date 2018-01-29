Kasganj violence: City SP transferred, UP governor calls incident a blot on the state

Security forces patrol Kasganj town, Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Security forces patrol Kasganj town, Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday transferred Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kasganj to Meerut, days after one person was killed in the communal clashes between two communities. Piyush Srivastava was appointed as the new SP of Kasganj after Sunil Kumar Singh was sent to Police Training School, Meerut, in the same rank, officials said.

Clashes broke out between two communities on Friday after stones were reportedly pelted on the motorcycle rally taken out by VHP and ABPV volunteers as part of celebrations on the 69th Republic Day. At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched in the violence.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik termed the Kasganj communal clash as a “blot” on the state and asked the government to initiate measures to ensure such incidents did not recur. The governor noted that such an incident had occurred in the state for the first time in the last 9-10 months and described it as “shameful”. “Whatever happened in Kasganj was not good. The incident there is a ‘kalank’ (blot) for UP. The government is probing the incident. It should initiate effective measures to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” he told reporters in Lucknow.

The Yogi Adityanath government, which stormed to power in Uttar Pradesh riding a saffron wave nearly a year ago, was recently advised by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to tone up law and order in the state.

The Congress, meanwhile, demanded an independent judicial probe into the matter by a sitting high court judge. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari alleged callousness and mismanagement on the part of the Uttar Pradesh government and local administration that led to clashes between two communities in Kasganj. He said the continuing violence threatened peace in the entire state. “How did this happen, who did it? The truth will come out only when an independent judicial probe is conducted by a sitting high court judge.

“We demand an independent probe by a sitting high court judge into the incident,” he said. “Till when will incidents of gangrape continue under your rule and in the BJP-ruled states. When will you apprehend the culprits and give them exemplary punishment?” he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

