Violence-hit Kasganj remains tense as security personnel intensify vigil; over 80 arrested

A day after clashes broke out between two groups in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district over an unauthorised ‘Tiranga rally’, more than 80 people were arrested in connection with the crime. Explosives were found during house to house searches following which the state police chief said that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked against the culprits. Meanwhile, the Rapid Action Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel intensified vigil in the area.

Uttar Pradesh Police claimed that the situation was now again turning normal. “We are speaking to the people, the guilty are being arrested, intensive checking and house-to-house searches were undertaken. And this is the reason why the situation is absolutely under control. The police acted swiftly and controlled the situation, and we have intensified patrolling since the outbreak of the tension,” DGP OP Singh said in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, a peace committee was organised earlier this morning in Kasganj after which it was decided that the shops and commercial establishments would be opened in the area. “At the meeting of the peace committee, whose members include prominent citizens of the district, it was decided that the shopkeepers will open their shops and commercial establishments. There is no atmosphere of fear in the city. There have been sporadic incidents, which people of the city feel have brought shame to the place,” ADG Agra, Ajay Anand, said. He added that those involved in the violence that resulted in the death of a man will not be spared.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, meanwhile, demanded an independent judicial probe into the violence. Alleging carelessness on the part of Yogi Adityanath-led state government he said, “How did this happen, who did it? The truth will come out only when an independent judicial probe is conducted by a sitting high court judge.” Attacking PM Modi on the failure of law and order in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he said, “Till when will incidents of gangrape continue under your rule and in the BJP-ruled states. When will you apprehend the culprits and give them exemplary punishment?” he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

BSP Chief Mayawati called out BJP for the “jungle raj” in the state. Condemning the violence she said, “In UP, there no rule of the Constitution, but a jungle raj-like atmosphere is prevailing. The latest example is that of Kasganj district, where on January 26 there was tension. The tension is still prevailing, and the state government seems to be failing here.”

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan alleged, “The government is staging riots in Kasganj. We do not want the resignation of chief minister. We simply want peace and normalcy to return to the trouble-torn place, which is synonymous with the Ganga-Jamuni culture of the state”.

Terming the Kasganj violence as unfortunate, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, “…let me tell you that not a single person responsible for this incident, will be spared. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is himself monitoring the developments, and stringent punishment will be meted out to the guilty, no matter how big the guilty is or how strong his political connections are.” He also added that a criminal was a criminal irrespective

of his caste, creed or religion.

(With inputs from PTI)

